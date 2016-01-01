From Manager Weekly, December 24-30, 2016

Main cover reads: Country’s horoscope 2560 [white] Moving from the white crow to the civilization era

[Refers to a prediction by a famous monk that, at the beginning of the 2017, the country will move into an era of “civilization” or “civilized life” under the new King Rama X.

This ties into an old prediction from the early Rattankosin era about the nature of the reigns of future monarchs (we have always suspected that this Rattankosin era prediction might be apocryphal, if not an urban legend, that became codified as fact sometime in the mid-20th century, but that is another story).

The Rattankosin era prediction specified that the reign of King Rama IX would be the era of the white crow. This has been interpreted in a number ways including that foreigners would gain evil influence in the country and would have to be resisted.

However, the prophecy was chiefly interpreted as predicting a time of bad and selfish people. In proverbial terms, these “white crows” are said to hide behind the normal crows which are black.

This seemed to make imminent sense in the 1980s and 1990s when small provincial families and business groups became financial powerhouses. During that time capitalists and conspicuous consumption began to dominate every aspect of the Thai world–politics, military, and the bureaucracy.

In the 2000s this “white crow” began to be seen as Thaksin himself, who threatened a wholesale remake of Thailand under his perpetual rule including openly calling for a revamp of the Privy Council and threatening to flood Bangkok with his rural supporters when pressured to step down (a threat which he later made good on more than once).

The vagueness of the prophecy allowed many things to be seen as an evil that must be resisted, but it mainly implied that the country would face bad people trying to destroy the country and that Rama IX would have to fight these people.

As the Rattankosin era prophecy ended its list of royal eras at nine, it was thought that there would only be nine kings in the dynasty. This has long been a source of unease.

Thus, the new prediction about the reign of Rama X as being a time of “civilization” is meant to add to the old prophecy and give comfort to those who wish to define the present new reign. It is being mentioned in the press very frequently to relieve the concerns of those who long were fearful that the Rama IX era would be the last.

The way events of the transition have unfolded so far is creating a remarkable easing of tension. These are tensions that simmered over decades as it was thought that surely the rapacious capitalists of the Asian Tiger era would seek to exploit this time in some way. Indeed, the smooth royal transition and intense nationalism that is accompanying it is a remarkable eventuality considering the many foreign “experts” on Thailand who long predicted trouble of some sort during a transition period.

Thaksin perhaps made it all possible by his ceaseless and often pointless agitation. His overreach made certain that the military could be in power during this time and that capitalist politicians would be kept at bay.

Indeed, the military’s purge of Thaksin supporters, anti-monarchists, and even common criminal activity that the police refuse to stop is framed in the light of preparing the country for a new era of peace. The new charter that restricts the power of the elected to make sweeping changes is made in the terms of Thai thinking as well–that the elected are compromised and always seek to amass power for themselves and that this represents an existential threat to every other part of the system that wants to retain its prerogatives. The experience of Thaksin in power is the living embodiment of this definition of democracy.

The military’s preparing of the nation for a new peaceful and civilized era is a very pervasive message in the media. This explains why both Red Shirts and the Pheu Thai have to push back against this narrative by saying the junta’s actions will lead to more conflict instead.

Ultimately, the new interpretation of the old prophecy is supposed to be that Rama IX was born to protect the country and clear the way for a brighter future. Now, the new King Rama X will preside over an era of civilization (or civilized living) as the bad people were eliminated in the previous reign.]

From Nation Weekend, December 23, 2016

Main cover reads: “His words and wishes… are the great protector for us”

[The cover shows (right) H.E. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, (left) group of new cabinet members led by PM Prayuth Chan-ocha in the center.

Refers to a statement given by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to new cabinet members. The King spoke how he admired his father, King Rama IX, and asked the new cabinet to follow King Rama IX’s instruction as he believed it would protect the country and maintain peace.]

From Matichon Weekly, December 23-30, 2016

Main cover reads: Online tactics

[Refers to the fight against the amended computer crime act. Protesters have been disrupting government website to pressure the junta to drop the measure.

The Thai words in the headline are words used to describe military or war in technical terms.]

Top right: Tragedy of husband and wife [white] The court sentences to death Dr. Nim Nithiwadee [yellow] ordered to kill “X Jakkrit”

[The man in the picture is former national marksman Jakkrit ‘X’ Panichpatikum. The woman is Dr. Nithiwadee Phoochroenyo, known as Dr. Nim. This refers to a provincial court order to sentencing Dr. Nithiwadee for hiring a gunman to kill her husband Jakkrit.]

From Lokwannee, December 24-30, 2016

Main cover reads: You’re gonna die… Red.

Under the bird’s wings: Digital security law; Media control law

[The cover illustrates an Aesop’s fable titled “The Frog Desiring a King.” This shows that some people, represented by the yellow frog, support junta rule. They hope that the stork (representing the junta) will destroy the red frog (representing the pro-Thaksin Red Shirts who oppose the military).

On the cover, the traditional stork is changed to a pterodactyl to represent the junta because the military is often compared to a dinosaur.

The point is that the military will end up destroying the yellow frog too and take complete power for themselves.]