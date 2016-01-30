From Matichon Weekly, January 13-19, 2017

Main cover reads: Yuth who is coming with the flood

[Refers to TV news anchor Sorayuth Suthassanachinda who made his comeback using Facebook Live to report on the flooding. He was forced to resign his role as news anchor on Channel 3 over a scandal involving the misreporting of advertising revenue. His extremely popular Facebook reports comeback on social media has challenged the primacy of mainstream media in reporting the news and shocked the industry that thought he was finished.]

At top: Prayuth acknowledged the King’s order to revise the ‘draft constitution’ on royal power

[Refers to the request from King Rama X to the junta to revise the draft constitution on some points of royal power. This caused concern that the revisions might delay elections. PM Prayuth has since confirmed elections will be conducted according to the junta’s road map.]

From Manager Weekly, January 14-20, 2017

Main cover reads: Reconciliation deal [black] Thaksin-Newin

Above the middle circle: A chain holding those two together.

Men from left-right: Thaksin Shinawatra, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Newin Chidchob

[Refers to the rumor that King Power owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has become a middleman trying to rebuild the relationship between Thaksin and former politician from Buriram province, Newin. Newin is also know to have good relationships with several important cliques in the military so he would be an important Thaksin ally in a future government.

In 2008, Newin switched his support to a Democrat-coalition after Thaksin’s People Power Party was dissolved in 2008. This single act pushed back the necessity for elections and caused Thaksin to conduct the Red Shirt occupations of Bangkok in both 2009 and 2010 to force the government to fall or otherwise hold elections.

In the past, political blocks like Newin’s often switched allegiances, but Thaksin had been very successful at forcing loyalty to his leadership. For his treachery to Thaksin, Newin was constantly menaced by violent Red Shirt mobs who prevented Newin and his party members from campaigning in their own districts.

At the time, the central government was under siege from Red Shirts openly calling for the kidnap and deaths of Democrat Party members (and the Democrats were hardly close allies with the venal Newin anyway). Thus, Newin had no one to protect his political activities and was forced to publicly declare he was retiring from politics to escape constant harassment.

The present fear is that a rapprochement between Newin and Thaksin would mean Newin would return to politics (perhaps with the backing of his own personal Red Shirts made up of supporters of his football team) and help Thaksin in his goal to return to politics.]

Top: Sexy every angle ‘Jessie Vard’ – Real life is unlike the novels

[About internet idol Jessie Vard’s life who has been criticized after posting sexy photos.]

Bottom left: ‘Sorayuth Live’ Take the advantage during the flooding to come back. It’s just like that, the audience.

Right: ‘Messi Jay’ Thailand’s hope to break the wall to explore the ‘J-League’

[Refers to Thailand’s national football player Chanathip Songkrasin moving to play in the J-League after agreeing to a deal with Japan’s football team Consadole Sapporo.]

From Lokwannee, January 21-27, 2017

Main cover reads: To grab a goat to match a sheep [small] Justice process or liar gang?

[This cover mimics the Thai proverb “to grab a goat to match a sheep” meaning “haste makes waste” in English. The “liar” refers to the story of “the Shepherd’s boy and the wolf.”

This refers to the case of Mrs. Jomsap Saenmuagkote who has claimed to be a scapegoat in an accident case after being jailed for years. She has called for justice while the police denied they made a mistake and insist she is a liar.]

From Nation Weekend, January 13, 2017

Main cover reads: This year, there will be no election.

[Refers to the concern about the delay in elections due to further changes in the charter and ceremonies surrounding the funeral of King Rama IX.]