From Nation Weekend, January 20, 2017

Main cover reads: The death of ‘Sapae-ing’ The southern fire has not been ended yet.

[Refers to the death of southern separatist movement leader Sapai-ing Basor at the age of 81. He was in self-imposed exiled in Malaysia. Some observers hoped that his death would end the terrorism in the Thai deep south, but the articles explains that many complicating factors remain to be resolved.]

Top right: To grab a goat to match a sheep. The power fighting. [yellow] “Police-Justice”

[This words mirror the Thai proverb “to grab a goat to match a sheep” meaning as “haste makes waste” in English or literally something like “using a goat as a quick substitute for what you really want–a sheep”.

This refers to the case of Jomsap Saenmuagkote who claims she is a scapegoat in an accident charge and was jailed for years. Her case has caused infighting between the police and the justice system over police wrongdoing.]

From Matichon Weekly, January 23-26, 2017

Main cover reads: The strategy of release from ‘jail’ – Chuwit Kamolvisit

[Refers to outspoken former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit who was released under an amnesty granted to mark HM King Vajiralongkorn’s accession to the throne. He was jailed for the 2003 demolition of bars and shops at Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Square night entertainment area. Since his relase he has gone on a publicity blitz to promote his new TV network. In the article Chuwit shares his experiences serving time in jail.]

On the right: To grab a goat to match a sheep. Case of woman teacher’s accident. The bet is ‘high’ for the justice process.

[Another articles about Jomsap Saenmuagkote (also employing the “grab a goat to match a sheep” phrase) as explained above.

The article predicts that the results of the review of the case will bring justice.]

From Manager Weekly, January 21-27, 2017

Main cover reads: Mission to [white] order the goat to be the sheep

[Another articles about Jomsap Saenmuagkote (also employing the “grab a goat to match a sheep” phrase) as explained above.]

Secret reconciliation deal part 2. A big person in the NCPO kissing the mouths of politicians?

[The men in the photos from left to right: Surapong Tovichakchaikul and Somchai Wongsawat

Refers to concern about the relationship between the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) and politicians on a reconciliation plan led by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Surapong Tovichakchaikul and Somchai Wongsawat are politicians from the Pheu Thai Party. This headline uses the saying “to kiss someone’s mouth,” which in Thai means “to restore good relations.” “A big person in the NCPO” refers to Deputy PM Prawit who leads the reconciliation plan.]

Bottom left: Cut and will refresh! Disclose ‘Sai Nichamon’ Hot and sexy hairdresser

[Refers to the story of sexy hairdresser Sai Nichamon who became popular through social media. Many people have to wait in a long line to have her cut their hair.]

Bottom right: “A day” plays a trick. Selling 308 million of stock. Who wins and loses.

[Refers to the deal of ‘A day’ magazines owned by Wongthanong Chaiarongsingha selling its stock to the new owners. This raises concern about the company’s direction to become more commercialized.]

From Lokwannee, January 28-February 3, 2017

Main cover reads: Reconciliation

Words in background: Reconciliation

Word above the transistor radio: Please listen again

[This cover raises concern about the reconciliation plan of the junta and whether it will delay the election plan from this year.

We are not sure about the link between reconciliation and the transistor radio. Recently, the junta distributed thousands of radios in the flooded south of the country. It is possible that the cover implies that this is yet another meaningless plan that will have no impact.]