Feb 4th, 2017

CIA deputy director linked to torture at Thailand black site

CIA deputy director linked to torture at Thailand black site – The Guardian, February 3, 2017
…She briefly ran a black site in Thailand where suspected al-Qaida members Abu Zubaydah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were tortured in 2002, and Haspel later helped carry out an order that the CIA destroy its waterboarding videos, US officials told Reuters and Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
CIA cables on the interrogation of Abu Zubaydah at the site, codenamed Cat’s Eye, were declassified last month. They revealed he was waterboarded 83 times in a month and had his head repeatedly slammed into walls.
…Michael Morell, former deputy director of the CIA, said in an article endorsing Haspel on Thursday that she had drafted a cable instructing a “field station” to destroy videotapes of CIA interrogations…

Excerpts From Newly Disclosed Documents on C.I.A. Torture – NYT, January 19, 2107

Past articles on the Thai secret prison: “Cat’s Eye” (2003-2017)

Earliest mentions of the Thai secret prison

Thaksin wasn’t involved

From Naewna, January 25, 2017
Left: The Rolls-Royce bribery year 2547-2548 [year 2004-2005]
Right: Thaksin’s government year 2544-2549 [year 2001-2006]
Caption: I wasn’t involved….I was just a bystander.

[Refers to the Rolls-Royce bribery scandal in which bribes were allegedly paid to Thai government and Thai Airways officials. This appears to be another of the seemingly endless scandals that that happened during Thaksin’s time as prime minister. The cartoon mocks the denials of Thaksin’s spokesmen asserting that Thaksin has never been involved in this sort of impropriety.]

Weekly News Magazines, January 21-February 3, 2017

From Nation Weekend, January 20, 2017
Main cover reads: The death of ‘Sapae-ing’ The southern fire has not been ended yet.

[Refers to the death of southern separatist movement leader Sapai-ing Basor at the age of 81. He was in self-imposed exiled in Malaysia. Some observers hoped that his death would end the terrorism in the Thai deep south, but the articles explains that many complicating factors remain to be resolved.]

Top right: To grab a goat to match a sheep. The power fighting. [yellow] “Police-Justice”

[This words mirror the Thai proverb “to grab a goat to match a sheep” meaning as “haste makes waste” in English or literally something like “using a goat as a quick substitute for what you really want–a sheep”.
This refers to the case of Jomsap Saenmuagkote who claims she is a scapegoat in an accident charge and was jailed for years. Her case has caused infighting between the police and the justice system over police wrongdoing.]

From Matichon Weekly, January 23-26, 2017
Main cover reads: The strategy of release from ‘jail’ – Chuwit Kamolvisit

[Refers to outspoken former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit who was released under an amnesty granted to mark HM King Vajiralongkorn’s accession to the throne. He was jailed for the 2003 demolition of bars and shops at Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Square night entertainment area. Since his relase he has gone on a publicity blitz to promote his new TV network. In the article Chuwit shares his experiences serving time in jail.]

On the right: To grab a goat to match a sheep. Case of woman teacher’s accident. The bet is ‘high’ for the justice process.

[Another articles about Jomsap Saenmuagkote (also employing the “grab a goat to match a sheep” phrase) as explained above.
The article predicts that the results of the review of the case will bring justice.]

From Manager Weekly, January 21-27, 2017
Main cover reads: Mission to [white] order the goat to be the sheep

[Another articles about Jomsap Saenmuagkote (also employing the “grab a goat to match a sheep” phrase) as explained above.]

Secret reconciliation deal part 2. A big person in the NCPO kissing the mouths of politicians?

[The men in the photos from left to right: Surapong Tovichakchaikul and Somchai Wongsawat
Refers to concern about the relationship between the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) and politicians on a reconciliation plan led by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Surapong Tovichakchaikul and Somchai Wongsawat are politicians from the Pheu Thai Party. This headline uses the saying “to kiss someone’s mouth,” which in Thai means “to restore good relations.” “A big person in the NCPO” refers to Deputy PM Prawit who leads the reconciliation plan.]

Bottom left: Cut and will refresh! Disclose ‘Sai Nichamon’ Hot and sexy hairdresser

[Refers to the story of sexy hairdresser Sai Nichamon who became popular through social media. Many people have to wait in a long line to have her cut their hair.]

Bottom right: “A day” plays a trick. Selling 308 million of stock. Who wins and loses.

[Refers to the deal of ‘A day’ magazines owned by Wongthanong Chaiarongsingha selling its stock to the new owners. This raises concern about the company’s direction to become more commercialized.]

From Lokwannee, January 28-February 3, 2017
Main cover reads: Reconciliation
Words in background: Reconciliation
Word above the transistor radio: Please listen again

[This cover raises concern about the reconciliation plan of the junta and whether it will delay the election plan from this year.
We are not sure about the link between reconciliation and the transistor radio. Recently, the junta distributed thousands of radios in the flooded south of the country. It is possible that the cover implies that this is yet another meaningless plan that will have no impact.]

The police made a mistake

From Daily News, January 20, 2017
Black box at top: Regular cartoon by Khaud [name of the cartoon column and the cartoonist]
Left, above man in pink shirt: Rubbing his eyes
Man in blue shirt: What’s wrong?
Right: Do I see something that’s a mistake.

[This cartoon accuses the police of framing someone. It shows the famous symbol of the police–a statue showing a police officer carrying a person in need. However, in place of the person there is a goat–indicating the police often place blame on a scapegoat so they can claim success in solving cases.
More specifically, it refers to the case of Jomsap Saenmuagkote. Jomsap is thought to have been a scapegoat for an accident charge and has been wrongly jailed for years.]

Red and yellow–Sign the junta’s MOU!

From Manager, January 17, 2017
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan: If you agree to breed to become a hybrid cross, then sign this MoU… If not, I will use force.
Caption: This fancier group is… rising.

[Here are two similar cartoons from pro- and anti-Thaksin cartoonists, both commenting on military pressure fro yellow and red political groups to agree to reconcile.
This first one is from the anti-Thaksin Manager. It shows the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on reconciliation supervised by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan with the aim to return peace and harmony to the country as promised by the ruling junta.
The junta is pressuring both the pro- and anti-Thaksin political groups to sign the agreement, here represented by a whistle-wearing young urbanite and a red buffalo.
However, Deputy PM Prawit rejected the call from politicians for the military to sign this unity pact as well in order to guarantee that the military will not conduct another coup.
The caption jokes that a new “fancy” form of cattle will result from signing the MOU–meaning the yellows and reds are being forced to breed together by the military.]

From Thairath, January 19, 2017
Title: Could you sign this one too?
On the book held by a man at right: MOU on not taking power from the people [meaning the military should have to agree not to conduct another coup]
The men in the chairs prepresent yellow and red shirts. On the books they are signing: MOU on reconciliation
Phi Nooring: Reconciliation must have justice.
A mouse: Release Pai Dao Din

[This cartoon, from a pro-Thaksin cartoonist, comments on the unfairness of the military not having to promise to refrain from further coups.
The cartoon also calls the junta to release student political activist Pai Dao Din who has been jailed for lese majeste.]

This train doesn’t end with reconciliation

From Naewna, January 20, 2017
Caption: [You will be in your] Next life, before reaching the destination [of reconciliation]
On train: MOU. Harmonize before election. [refers to the junta’s MOU that they are pressing all parties to sign and their desire to have all political sides reconcile before new elections are held]
Prawit (standing behind PM Prayuth) speaking to fugitive Thaksin and his sister Yingluck: Hurry up! This is the last train.
Bars under the train: Guilt in criminal cases. Not talking about amnesty bills. Section 112.

[This ridicules the government’s reconciliation MOU, noting that since there are no provisions to give amnesty to Thaksin nor pardon those accused of criticizing the monarchy, the “train” to reconciliation will not move at all.]

Riches from hardship

From Naewna, January 9, 2017
Watana Muangsook: I’m not exaggerating… Thaksin will be richer and have ten billion mores from the business by set up as this company to test for cancer…
Caption: Money-seeking millionaire. Bragging of his riches from the people’s hardship.

[Refers to former Puea Thai party member Watana Muangsook who posted his a photo of himself taken with Thaksin. He praised Thaksin for jointly investing in UK’s Owlstone Medical to develop a breathalyzer-style tool to test for cancer.
The cartoon criticizes Thaksin and contends that his family’s wealth comes from corruption and making people suffering.]

Weekly News Magazines, January 13-27, 2017

From Matichon Weekly, January 13-19, 2017
Main cover reads: Yuth who is coming with the flood

[Refers to TV news anchor Sorayuth Suthassanachinda who made his comeback using Facebook Live to report on the flooding. He was forced to resign his role as news anchor on Channel 3 over a scandal involving the misreporting of advertising revenue. His extremely popular Facebook reports comeback on social media has challenged the primacy of mainstream media in reporting the news and shocked the industry that thought he was finished.]

At top: Prayuth acknowledged the King’s order to revise the ‘draft constitution’ on royal power

[Refers to the request from King Rama X to the junta to revise the draft constitution on some points of royal power. This caused concern that the revisions might delay elections. PM Prayuth has since confirmed elections will be conducted according to the junta’s road map.]

From Manager Weekly, January 14-20, 2017
Main cover reads: Reconciliation deal [black] Thaksin-Newin
Above the middle circle: A chain holding those two together.
Men from left-right: Thaksin Shinawatra, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Newin Chidchob

[Refers to the rumor that King Power owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has become a middleman trying to rebuild the relationship between Thaksin and former politician from Buriram province, Newin. Newin is also know to have good relationships with several important cliques in the military so he would be an important Thaksin ally in a future government.
In 2008, Newin switched his support to a Democrat-coalition after Thaksin’s People Power Party was dissolved in 2008. This single act pushed back the necessity for elections and caused Thaksin to conduct the Red Shirt occupations of Bangkok in both 2009 and 2010 to force the government to fall or otherwise hold elections.
In the past, political blocks like Newin’s often switched allegiances, but Thaksin had been very successful at forcing loyalty to his leadership. For his treachery to Thaksin, Newin was constantly menaced by violent Red Shirt mobs who prevented Newin and his party members from campaigning in their own districts.
At the time, the central government was under siege from Red Shirts openly calling for the kidnap and deaths of Democrat Party members (and the Democrats were hardly close allies with the venal Newin anyway). Thus, Newin had no one to protect his political activities and was forced to publicly declare he was retiring from politics to escape constant harassment.
The present fear is that a rapprochement between Newin and Thaksin would mean Newin would return to politics (perhaps with the backing of his own personal Red Shirts made up of supporters of his football team) and help Thaksin in his goal to return to politics.]

Top: Sexy every angle ‘Jessie Vard’ – Real life is unlike the novels
[About internet idol Jessie Vard’s life who has been criticized after posting sexy photos.]

Bottom left: ‘Sorayuth Live’ Take the advantage during the flooding to come back. It’s just like that, the audience.

[Refers to TV news anchor Sorayuth Suthassanachinda who made his comeback using Facebook Live to report on the flooding. He was forced to resign his role as news anchor on Channel 3 over a scandal involving the misreporting of advertising revenue. His extremely popular Facebook reports comeback on social media has challenged the primacy of mainstream media in reporting the news and shocked the industry that thought he was finished.]

Right: ‘Messi Jay’ Thailand’s hope to break the wall to explore the ‘J-League’
[Refers to Thailand’s national football player Chanathip Songkrasin moving to play in the J-League after agreeing to a deal with Japan’s football team Consadole Sapporo.]

From Lokwannee, January 21-27, 2017
Main cover reads: To grab a goat to match a sheep [small] Justice process or liar gang?

[This cover mimics the Thai proverb “to grab a goat to match a sheep” meaning “haste makes waste” in English. The “liar” refers to the story of “the Shepherd’s boy and the wolf.”
This refers to the case of Mrs. Jomsap Saenmuagkote who has claimed to be a scapegoat in an accident case after being jailed for years. She has called for justice while the police denied they made a mistake and insist she is a liar.]

From Nation Weekend, January 13, 2017
Main cover reads: This year, there will be no election.

[Refers to the concern about the delay in elections due to further changes in the charter and ceremonies surrounding the funeral of King Rama IX.]

Everyone wants to use Section 44!

From Thairath, January 11, 2017
PM Prayuth as he runs: Leave my section 44 alone..
[The bridge symbolizes “Thailand 4.0,” the junta’s slogan for the Thailand of the future.]
People on the bridge from left to right:
Solve the traffic and mini-bus problem;
Social organization to reduce the criminal problem;
Reconciled amnesty bill;
Economic problem;
Make a living problem
Mouse: Having the power to grant wishes.
Mouse man: Fond of power.

[This points out a reality of the military’s absolute power. This reality is that, despite criticism of the military wielding it, everyone is demanding the military use its dictatorial power to fix the ills of society.

This impulse has become even more frantic with elections drawing closer. Once elected politicians return to power, the reign of law and order that has prevailed since the coup will end. Thus, there are more pleas that ever for the military to summarily address long-standing issues.

The military has forced illegal vendors off the streets, tackled illegal beach occupation through the country, closed down casinos, approved long-delayed infrastructure projects, and summarily dealt with law breaking that the police always refused to address.

In every case where the media reports “a joint police-military operation,” it indicates the military is forcing the police to take action–often sequestering police before the raid or using non-local police to participate in the raid. This is because the local police have an interest in tipping off the wrongdoers since they collect tribute in exchange for allowing the activity.

The use of Section 44 to solve problems has slowly grown. Initially the military was reticent to use it, but there has been a constant drumbeat from all sides insisting that the junta should use its boon to help society.

Despite Prayuth running away from the requests in the cartoon, the cartoonist is also likely emphasizing the anti-junta contention that the military loves its absolute power and will not easily give it up.]

More on Section 44:
2015: Prayuth: “I cannot use Section 44 to solve every problem” after pressed to solve EU concerns on fishing
2015: Pressuring the PM to use his absolute power: Everyone loves Section 44
2015: Section 44 to solve the drought?
2015: The Withering of Section 44
2015: It is important to realize that the military does not really have absolute power. Power in the Thai world is highly decentralized and it is extremely difficult for the military to control everything. In the following case, the police refused to strip Thaksin of his rank as ordered by the military by throwing up procedural hurdles. The use of Section 44 to strip Thaksin of his rank in this case demonstrated the failure of the junta to to be able to control the police: Bypassing official channels, Prayuth uses Section 44 to strip Thaksin of his rank

More New Year’s Cartoons 2017

From Thansettakij, January 2-4, 2017
Title: Happy New Year
Men from the left: Constitution Drafting Committee president Meechai Ruchupan, PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, Head of economic team Somkid Jatusripitak
On the right corner: Khunpol [name of the cartoonist]

[Refers to challenges the junta will face in the year 2017 such as the implementation of the new constitution drafted by Constitution Drafting Committee president Meechai Ruchupan and the improvement of the economy.]

From Matichon, January 1, 2017
On the yellow circle: Happy New Year ๒๕๖๐ [2017]
On the kilometer marker: Road map of Thailand
On the pink balloon: Year of the rooster

[The cartoon reminds readers that the year of rooster will be the year of having elections as the junta has already committed to this in their road map to democracy.]

From Khaosod, January 1, 2017
Title: Happy New Year 2560 [2017]
On a sign held by a man with glasses: Student
On the head of the man in a blue suite: Computer Act

[This shows PM Prayuth, trying to ride the new year of the rooster, being best by adversaries such as student protesters, former PMs Thaksin and Yinglcuk, fugitive abbot Dhammachayo and others that seek to attack the junta.]

From Daily News, January 1, 2017
Title: Hello the year of rooster

First row left: Wishing the year of the rooster will have a decrease in accidents during [the first] seven days
Rooster: Don’t drive while you’re drunk. Then, you’ll get home safely.
[Every year, there is a large number of accidents during the seven days of New Year festival.]

Right: Wishing the year of the rooster will see the concrete pilling of the bullet train
[Refers to the bullet train project which aiming to start this year after many years of discussion.]

Second row left: Wishing the year of the rooster brings a good price for agricultural products
On the bag: rice
On the tree in the middle: Rubble
Trees on the right: Sugar crane, etc.
[Refers to the decline of the price of agricultural products, particularly rice. These low prices have been used by politicians to cater to various areas of the country by offering price supports.]

Right: Wishing the year of the rooster brings an increase in GDP and that few people will lose jobs
On the board: Thai economy

Third row: left: Wishing that in the year of the rooster Thai people love each other
[Refers to the abiding Thai ideal of unity in the country. The political conflict of the last decade is seen, in the Thai mind, as a shameful transgression of normal polite interaction between people.]

Right: Wishing the year of the rooster brings a [higher] standard of law enforcement
[Likely refers to criticism of the junta for not enforcing the law equally for all parties.]

Fourth row: Wishing the year of the rooster brings an election.
[Refers to the junta’ road map to have an election this year. However, many groups believe that the junta may try to extent their power by further postponing the election.]

Don’t build a bridge to Thaksin

From Naewna, January 13, 2017
Caption: The robber is still unrepentant. Why build the bridge to have this robber come back home..?
Left sign: The reconciliation bridge. Under construction.
Thaksin at right: Wake me once it already finished.

[The bridge symbolizes “Thailand 4.0,” the junta’s slogan for the Thailand of the future. In the Thai world, societal peace and harmony is the one of the highest virtue. Thus, “reconciliation” is often offered as a remedy to society’s ills. This sort of reconciliation means all are forgiven and no further questions asked. It is this sort of solution that pro-Thaksin forces have long pushed for.
The cartoonist cautions the junta not to reconcile with Thaksin and allow him top return to Thailand without any consequences.]

Thailand becoming divided by politics and religion

From Thairath, January 3, 2017
Title: The Year of Thai Rooster 2017.
Between the roosters: Becoming divided by politics and religion.
Mouse man: Hitting until both dead.
Mouse: Thai people are victims.

[This comments on how there are now great schisms in both politics (Thaksin vs the establishment) and religion (the existing Buddhist hierarchy vs the Dhammakaya sect). These battles are represented by a traditional cock fight where two roosters do battle.]

New Year’s Cartoons 2017

From Daily News, December 31, 2016
Monkey: Next time, hopefully it will be a bullet train.
Caption: Good bye, a year of monkey.
On a train: 2559 [2016]
Black box on the top: Regular cartoon by Khaod [The name of the column.]

[Refers to the government’s plan for a bullet train. This train plan was frequently discussed during 2016–or the year of money in the Chinese zodiac. So, this cartoon implies that it is hoped that this project will become reality in 2017.]

From Khaosod, December 31, 2016
Left: Goodbye year ๒๕๕๙ [2016]
Right: Welcome year ๒๕๖๐ [2017]

[Refers to the year of 2016 which is considered as a year of the great loss for Thai people as King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away on October 13, 2016. The image is of a famous photo showing a young boy spontaneously bowing before the King.]

From Matichon, December 31, 2016
On the limb: 2559 [2016]
On the tree: 2560 [2017]
On the monkey: Year of monkey

From Arun in Matichon, December 31, 2016
Monkey in the middle: The year of monkey must say goodbye. Good luck, everyone.
Monkey on the left: Hey… why did he put his hands up?
Monkey on the right: You’ll be arrested.

[Refers to the three wise monkeys folktale. It jokes that the monekys, living under the junta, would face arrest if they spoke freely.]

From Post Today, December 31, 2016
From left-right: National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, Head of Economic team Somkid Jatusripitak, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.
On the tank: The man with a pen is Constitution Drafting Committee president Meechai Ruchupan. We do not know who the next man is.

[This is a more traditional Thai New Year’s editorial cartoon showing the movers and shakers of the year frolicking as the bid farewell to the old year.]

From Siamrath, December 31, 2016
Title: Goodbye 59 [2016]

[The Santa Claus in the cartoon is PM Prayuth who is mocked for freely spending to prop up the economy. At the bottom right seems to be the international symbol for anonymous hackers who relentlessly attacked government websites recently over Thailand’s single gateway plan.]

The temple as hostage

From Thairath, December 21, 2016
Title: Holding temple’s wall and gates as hostage [meaning the police have closed off the wat entrances in an attempt to apprehend the temple’s abbot]
On the official notice sign: Stolen property under the crime no. 2283/2559. Don’t use, don’t move or doing anything which may cause a loss, damage. If someone violates, he can be charged. Klong Luang police station [This is a police notice to alert people that the temple is under technical seize of the police due to the siege to arrest the temple’s Abbott.]
On the wall: Hundreds of cases; Spreading rumors about Dhammakaya [the cartoonist means that the authorities have wrongly filed many legal cases and spread rumors about the sect]
Phi Nooring: Good people will not do something like this.
A mouse: Monks and novices are in trouble.

[This is an rare cartoon from the Thai-language media that openly supports the Dhammakaya sect in its standoff with the authorities. Most of the media have long ridiculed the eccentric beliefs and behavior of the sect and mocked the police for being unable to arrest its fugitive abbot. He is barricaded in the main Dhammakaya compound with his followers acting as human shields to prevent his arrest.

As Thailand’s economy took off in the 1980s and 1990s, newly affluent Thais were pulled between the traditional (and cultural) Buddhist definition of peace (the rejection of the world and self) and the newly gained financial ability to participate in the decadence of the world. Thus, Dhammakaya sect’s philosophy of buying merit and creating a nirvana-like state inside one’s own self while still being able to partake in luxuries of the world has a special lure for Thailand’s rich and powerful.

The Dhammakaya movement has long been allied with Thaksin and his attempts to undermine Thailand’s existing conservative Buddhist hierarchy. Since Thaksin was deposed it was feared (and billboards put up at strategic times seem to confirm this) that Dhammakaya monks would be recruited to protect the marching Red Shirts in Bangkok.

After the 2014 coup, the junta moved aggressively against the sect. It purged the mainstream Buddhist power structure of Dhammakaya allies and shifted the appointment of the Supreme Patriarch to the King to prevent a Dhammakaya-friendly monk from assuming the post.

Unfortunately for Dhammakaya, Thaksin and the Red Shirts have been entirely focused on making sure elections take place as soon as possible, so, aside from a few expressions of support in Red Shirt circles, there has been no move to mobilize mass action to support the sect. Any activity would provide a pretext for the military to delay future polls.]

Chuwit is BACK!

Above: Image from Chuwit Kamonwisit Facebook page with “I’m Back” in Thai and English.

[Chuwit was pardoned after serving time for being involved in the sudden destruction of a bar area on a piece of land he controlled on Sukhumvit Road. Chuwit’s subsequent publicly seeking antics were parlayed into a successful new career as a politician.
More on Chuwit]

Weekly News Magazines, January 6-20, 2017

From Nation Weekend, January 6, 2017
Main cover reads: I will be a bridge. That day won’t be long.

[The photo shows PM Prayuth (front-row in the center) with his new cabinet. Refers to lyrics from the new song “Bridge” released by PM Prayuth to support his new cabinet. In the song he compares the cabinet to a bridge to help the country to achieve the country’s reforms.]

From Matichon Weekly, January 6-12, 2017

[The cover shows Thailand’s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, known as King Rama X. During the New Year, King Rama X together with the royal family gave their new year wishes to the people and asked to people to help bring peace and prosperity to the country.]

From Manager Weekly, January 7-13, 2017
Main cover reads: [Thai] Yoo Tor Loey Dai Mai

[On the cover is Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan (center) PM Prayuth Chan-ocha and cabinet members.
Refers to a karaoke style song. This lyric is part of the song “Yoo Tor Loey Dai Mai” meaning “can you stay longer?” This covers calls the junta to stay in power longer. This publication is anti-Thaksin so they are hoping that the junta will stay in power to continue its reform and to prevent another Thaksin-directed political party from returning to power.]

Top: Revising the monk’s Act. 12 years which ‘Sondhi’ fought to return power to the King

[The man in the photo is media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul who long controlled the Manager media group and was the leader of the yellow shirts. He is presently in prison for corporate fraud.
The article refers to the amendment of the act to appoint a new Supreme Patriarch. It removes the decision from the realm of politics and places it solely with the monarch.
This is thought to be important because Thaksin has long sought to undercut Thailand’s hidebound and reactionary Buddhist hierarchy by engineering the promotion of monks aligned with the heretical Dhammakaya sect.
The current controversy over the appointment of the Supreme Patriarch has become bogged down in rules and protocol as Thaksin foes seek to stop the appointment of a Dhammakaya-friendly monk to the top Buddhist post in Thailand.
This article extols Sondhi since he long fought for this change.]

Bottom left: Good as the actress [yellow] ‘Kratik’ [green] a manager of ‘Tangmo’

[Refers to the story of Kratik, the personal manager of actress Tangmo Pataritda. Her pictures have been shared through the social media as she looks beautiful as the actress she manages.]

Right: Being ruined, ‘Cowgirl’ to restore her pride or leave the stage

[Refers to Ronda Rousey, a much-hyped UFC fighter from Texas, who was soundly and quickly defeated in a recent match. Around the world, fans have pondered if she can reclaim her fighting glory or will move on to other ventures.]

From Lokwannee, January 14-20, 2017
Main cover reads: Challenge the power (of coup d’état). People get in trouble. Yet people still insist to challenge it.
Bottom: Motto for this year of naughty kid’s day: Don’t fight a robber. Don’t sit in a van. Listen to the song ‘bridge.’ Don’t be against the coup d’état, good boy!
White box on the top: Lokwannee [orange] Children’s day

[Refers to National Children’s Day in Thailand which is in the 2nd week of January every year.
This cover obliquely supports the rights of a student activist charged with lese majeste. The activist is Pai Dao Din who is in prison on lese majeste charges. The bamboo refers to Pai since “pai” means “bamboo” in English.
The cover lauds people who continue to resist the junta and traditional elite of Thailand.
The “motto for the year” is a sarcastic take on advice the junta might give to misbehaving children.]

Inharmonious Train

From Daily News, December 30, 2016
Title: Inharmonious
On the modern Skytrain: Thailand 4.0
On the old train: Computer act

[This contrasts the lofty rhetoric about a modern, advanced Thailand (“Thailand 4.0”) with the realities of the junta’s computer act with is likely designed to allow authorities to regulate freedom of expression online.]

Heil Thailand

From Thairath, December 27, 2016
Title: Return happiness mission.
From the upper to lower wall: Political party act; media-control act; computer act; combined institution act
Mouse man: The draft law of uncle mustache.
Mouse: The mission is to destroy.

[This criticizes the various initiatives of the junta that restrict freedom of expression and politics. Activists fear this is leading to a nation permanently dominated by the military.]

Hack my house

From Manager, December 22, 2016
Thai Hacker: Come on… we welcome you from any country, any language… come to hack my house and damage all of it.
Caption: Opening the door to a dangerous foe.

[This criticizes Thai activists who have led the effort to hack government websites to protest the junta’s single gateway plan.]

Carrying the rich man

From Manager, December 20, 2016
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak, head of Junta’s economic team: Think when you pay your tax… The more energy you put into carrying the rich man, then the more tax you can be reimbursed.
On the sign: Shopping for the country

[Refers to the junta’s policy of “Shopping for the country” which aims to stimulate the economy. Under this policy, people can be reimbursed for their spending for shopping up to 15,000 baht. However, critics charge this only helps Bangkok tycoons who own provincial chain stores like 7-11.]

Fees for the police

From Thairath, December 17, 2016
Title: They give it to us as a consultant fee, boss.
From upper left to right: Gift from drugs; gift from casino; gift from whorehouse; adviser fees from company private company
From below left to right: Gift from contraband goods; gift from lottery
Mouse man: NCCC [National Counter Corruption Commission] said this is not wrong.
Mouse: It is always hot.

[Refers to the recent high-profile case of a high-ranking police officer who was on the payroll as a consultant of a company. This incident was seized upon in the public mind to illustrate how police officers are easily compromised by “gifts” from various sources.
It has previously been rare for pro-Thaksin/pro-Red Shirt cartoonists (such as this one) to attack the police as the police force is a solid ally of Thaksin and his causes.
However, recent evidence of the compromised nature of the force, as well as the spectacle of the military enforcing laws that the police refuse to enforce, such as beach encroachment, has led to widespread condemnation of the police.]

Santa and the crematorium

From Manager, December 30, 2016
At the crematory.
Top left: Why does Thailand make such tiny chimneys?”
Top right: They also make it so high, it’s hard to get down it.
Bottom left: Once I get down there, the present I have brought must have been broken.
Bottom right: Umm.. and it starts to get more hot…
People talking: I closed the crematory and increased the heat.; Oh I see…
[The joke being that, if Santa comes to Thailand, the only chimneys are crematorium vents.]

Weekly News Magazines, December 31, 2016-January 6, 2017

From Nation Weekend, December 31, 2016
Main cover reads: Under the reign of the King Rama X

[The photo shows new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.]

From Matichon Weekly, December 31-January 6, 2016
Main cove reads: Strategy of ‘Khlong Luang’ (naja)

[Refers to the strategy of the officers trying to arrest Dhammakaya temple’s abbot Dhammachayo over money laundering charges. The officers attempted to arrest him, but have failed due to the mass of followers blocking the officers. Therefore, the officers have tried to block the temple’s gates to pressure Dhammachayo to surrender. “Klong Luang” is a district where the Dhammakaya temple is located. “Naja” is a suffix used in Thai by females to indicate politeness. The male abbot Dhammachayo uses the feminine term himself and is often mocked by the media for this affectation. Thus the headline jokingly refers to the seige that is going on around the area of the temple compound.]

Top left: Goodbye year of the monkey and happy [greetings] to the “a year of the rooster”
[Refers to change of the new year from the year of monkey in the Chinese zodiac to the year of rooster.]

From Manager Weekly, December 31-January 5, 2016
Main cover reads: Rising star-Falling star 2560 [2017]

[The cover refers to the new year astrological predictions of prominent people [clockwise]: PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, actress Chermarn Boonyasak, actor Nadech Kugimiya, actress Davika Hoorne, actor Mark Parin, actress Pachrapa Chaichua, football player Chanathip Songkrasin, Thai football manager Kiatisuk Senamuang, professional golfer Ariya Jutanugarn]

From Lokwannee, December 31, 2016-January 6, 2017
Main cover reads: Certainly will have an election in the year 59 [2016], 60 [2017], 61 [2018]
Above the bus: I drive following the road map. Certainly you can trust us.
On the bus: Democracy 99-99

[Refers the junta’s continuous shifting dates for having new elections. Many groups have raised concern that the junta may not follow the previously offered road map of having elections this year.
This cover compares the junta’s promise to van no. 99-99. This van recently had a terrible accident that caused many to die. Those who oppose the junta have often raised this threat of future death and discord resulting if the military does not return to democracy soon. This counters the junta’s claim that polls show that the public is tired of politicians and is happy to see the military in power and enforcing laws.]

Please let us arrest him!

From Manager, December 19, 2016
Left, Dhammakaya’s followers: Don’t let them arrest Luong Pho… Don’t let them arrest Luong Pho.. Don’t let them arrest Luong Pho…
Caption below: Are praying…
Right, police: I can arrest Luong Pho… I can arrest Luong Pho… I can arrest Luong Pho… I can arrest Luong Pho… [meaning they hope they can apprehend him]
Caption below: Also are praying

[The police have attempted to arrest Dhammakaya temple abbot Dhammachayo over a money laundering case. However, their attempts have been thwarted many times due to Dhammachayo’s followers acting as human shields.
The Thai word “Luong Pho” mimics “Luang Pho” meaning “respected elder monk.” However, in the cartoonist’s view, Dhammachayo is not respected and does many weird things. So, the cartoonist changes the word to “Luong” means “lost” implying that the monk is lost from Buddhist principles.]

Pride and money comes at the same time

From Thairath, December 16, 2016
From bottom left to bottom right: Salary, Money awarded from politics, Advisor to private companies, Bribes
Phi nooring: Drunk by money, power and pride
A mouse: Do you have morals?
Caption: Pride and money (comes at the same time)

[This shows the many avenues that allow police officers to become wealthy. Specifically it refers to a top officer in the force who has come under fire for being under contract as a consultant to a company while he was on the force, creating a possible conflict of interest.
As this cartoonist is pro-Thaksin and pro-Red Shirt, it is a relative rarity to see cartoons from him criticizing the Royal Thai Police. The police have long been personally loyal to Thaksin and Thaksin has been adept at maintaining relationship with top men in the force. However, recent incidents have laid bare the compromised nature of the police force and provoked criticism from across the political spectrum.]

Fox with a jar on his head

From Khaosod, December 16, 2016
At the top of the jar: Dhammachayo
On the jar: Mass of people

[We are not sure about the reference to the cartoon, but it is likely to a parable as it shows a fox trying to get at another fox in a jar on his head.
This implies that Dhammakaya’s abbot Dhamamachayo uses people as human shields to help escape legal cases.]

Cobra or the Indian?

From Naewna, December 15, 2016
Left: I’m just a cobra from the story where I would bite a farmer.
Caption: See a snake
Middle: I’m just an Indian providing loans and receiving interest, but I’ve never forced anyone to borrow money from me.
Caption: See an Indian person
Right: I’m the coolest person who used to visit heaven and talk with Steve Jobs… Oops!!!
Caption: See a bald person. Old people said we can hit it because it will pervert religion. When you die [after doing this], then you will be in heaven for sure!!!

[Refers to the Thai proverb that “when you meet a snake and an Indian person along a road, you should hit the Indian first.” This means that Indian people are more dangerous than snakes. This prejudice comes from the perception that, in the past, Indians were often loan sharks.
However, the cartoon jokingly adds that even more dangerous than Indians is Dhammakaya’s abbot Dhammachaya who uses the monkhood to take advantage of people. The cartoon references Dhammachaya’s bizarre claims that he can visit heaven and one time while he was there he met Steve Jobs.
More: The Weird Claims of Dhammakaya]

Buffalo-Surrounded Pagoda

From Manager, December 15, 2016
Title: Pagodas in different periods
Left: Chang Lom Pagoda
[Wat Chang Lom is a Thai famous temple. In English, its name means “surrounded by elephants.”]
Right: Buffalo-surrounded pagoda
[Refers to Dhammakaya temple using their followers as human shields to impede officers from arresting Dhammakaya’s abbott Dhammayachao who is facing a money laundering charge.
To refer to a person as a “buffalo” is an insult meaning they are stupid. It has often been used to characterize Thaksin’s Red Shirt supporters. Here it is used to imply that, like Thaksin, Dhammayachao is using gullible country people to protect himself from legal consequences.]

What’s really behind Thailand’s hostility to Chinese tourists?

What’s really behind Thailand’s hostility to Chinese tourists? – SCMP, December 30, 2016
…Thailand is hardly the only country where there has been criticism of Chinese tourists. Japanese media this year called for “Chinese-only zones” to limit instances of what it considered poor etiquette. Anger boiled over again last week after reports of scuffles between stranded Chinese tourists and Japanese police. Vietnam, meanwhile, has stated it may expel Chinese tourists following a viral video showing a tourist misbehaving with a banana vendor…

Donald Trump: America’s Berlusconi (or Thaksin, or Hariri, or…)

Donald Trump: America’s Berlusconi (or Thaksin, or Hariri, or…) – opendemocracy.net, December 29, 2016
…What is most troubling about the Thai and Lebanese episodes are the tycoons’ divisive legacies. Saad Hariri led the “March 14” coalition against “March 8” around Hizballah. The two parties brought Lebanon to the brink of civil war. Post-coup politics in Thailand saw popular mobilisation and violence between “red shirts” supporting Thaksin and “yellow shirts” opposing him.
Trump may turn out to be the most dangerous tycoon yet, and not only because the USA are so powerful. Saad Hariri and Thaksin Shinawatra used divisive popular mobilisation only after they had come under violent attack through an assassination and a coup respectively. What sets Trump apart from the other billionaire politicians is that divisive race and gender politics are at the very heart of his project…

