From Thansettakij, January 2-4, 2017
Title: Happy New Year
Men from the left: Constitution Drafting Committee president Meechai Ruchupan, PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, Head of economic team Somkid Jatusripitak
On the right corner: Khunpol [name of the cartoonist]
[Refers to challenges the junta will face in the year 2017 such as the implementation of the new constitution drafted by Constitution Drafting Committee president Meechai Ruchupan and the improvement of the economy.]
From Matichon, January 1, 2017
On the yellow circle: Happy New Year ๒๕๖๐ [2017]
On the kilometer marker: Road map of Thailand
On the pink balloon: Year of the rooster
[The cartoon reminds readers that the year of rooster will be the year of having elections as the junta has already committed to this in their road map to democracy.]
From Khaosod, January 1, 2017
Title: Happy New Year 2560 [2017]
On a sign held by a man with glasses: Student
On the head of the man in a blue suite: Computer Act
[This shows PM Prayuth, trying to ride the new year of the rooster, being best by adversaries such as student protesters, former PMs Thaksin and Yinglcuk, fugitive abbot Dhammachayo and others that seek to attack the junta.]
From Daily News, January 1, 2017
Title: Hello the year of rooster
First row left: Wishing the year of the rooster will have a decrease in accidents during [the first] seven days
Rooster: Don’t drive while you’re drunk. Then, you’ll get home safely.
[Every year, there is a large number of accidents during the seven days of New Year festival.]
Right: Wishing the year of the rooster will see the concrete pilling of the bullet train
[Refers to the bullet train project which aiming to start this year after many years of discussion.]
Second row left: Wishing the year of the rooster brings a good price for agricultural products
On the bag: rice
On the tree in the middle: Rubble
Trees on the right: Sugar crane, etc.
[Refers to the decline of the price of agricultural products, particularly rice. These low prices have been used by politicians to cater to various areas of the country by offering price supports.]
Right: Wishing the year of the rooster brings an increase in GDP and that few people will lose jobs
On the board: Thai economy
Third row: left: Wishing that in the year of the rooster Thai people love each other
[Refers to the abiding Thai ideal of unity in the country. The political conflict of the last decade is seen, in the Thai mind, as a shameful transgression of normal polite interaction between people.]
Right: Wishing the year of the rooster brings a [higher] standard of law enforcement
[Likely refers to criticism of the junta for not enforcing the law equally for all parties.]
Fourth row: Wishing the year of the rooster brings an election.
[Refers to the junta’ road map to have an election this year. However, many groups believe that the junta may try to extent their power by further postponing the election.]